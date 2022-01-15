Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14907.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program.

The latest Office Insider Preview Build includes an improved coauthoring error recovery experience, allowing you to go back to a connected state after experiencing coauthoring errors. You’ll also be able to send mail from proxy accounts by choosing the desired outgoing address. With the latest Office Insider Build installed, Windows users will be able to get benefit from AutoComplete functionality, which automatically compares the text typed in a cell to all items in the dropdown list and displays only the items that match. The update also includes a ton of bug fixes.

You can know more about these features in detail by reading the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word

Improved coauthoring error recovery experience

Collaborating with others while working in Word is a vital productivity tool for many users, and disruptions can be extremely frustrating. We’ve now developed an improved recovery experience to quickly restore users back to a connected state after experiencing coauthoring errors. This automatic refresh synchronizes all changes among different authors, so you’re seeing the most up-to-date document possible.

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue that caused the app to close unexpectedly when selecting Go to Comment for the first comment in a document.

Outlook

Send emails from a proxy account

You asked for it! Outlook has traditionally supported receiving email at addresses other than your default address (known as a proxy address, or alias). Now you can send mail from those proxy accounts as well by choosing the desired outgoing address. To use this feature, click Home > New Email. In the message window, click the arrow on the right side of the From button and choose Manage List. You can then add additional From addresses to the dropdown menu. Once that’s done, click the address you want to send the email from (via the From menu). Compose your email, and then click the Send button. Note that your tenant admin must enable this feature to make it available to users.

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue with Outlook Search that caused incomplete results when using the OnPrem service search.

We fixed an issue where a message using Digital Rights Management (DRM) could not be opened.

Excel

Facilitate your data validation with AutoComplete for dropdown lists

Dropdown lists are a handy way to make data entry and validation more efficient in Excel. We’ve now added AutoComplete functionality, which automatically compares the text typed in a cell to all items in the dropdown list and displays only the items that match. You’ll spend less time scrolling through lists, dealing with data validation errors, or writing complex code to handle this task.

PowerPoint

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue where linked images might not load when opening a presentation programmatically in window-less mode.

Access

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue that would prevent multiple users from opening a database when using network paths that include DFS Namespaces, short file names, or mapped drives. Learn more

Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue with SVG files exported from Visio not displaying text correctly.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.