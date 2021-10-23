Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14613.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds notable fixes to Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, but includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Like button did not appear for Group emails if the user opens an inbox email and closes it before going to Groups.

We fixed an issue where Outlook would display fewer contact lists/contact groups in suggestions than expected. Word Notable fix We fixed an issue where some tables spanning multiple pages would bounce up and down (due to redrawing) in a no-margin page view. Excel Notable fix We fixed an issue where a query update caused Excel to stop responding. PowerPoint Notable fix We fixed an issue where copying an embedded object caused the embedded object to save, as well as re-saving the containing document (which created a new version if AutoSave was enabled).

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.