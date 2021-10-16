Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14609.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds improvements to the coauthoring error recovery experience in Word, noteworthy fixes in Word, Excel, Outlook, Project, Office Suite. You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Word Improved Coauthoring Error Recovery Experience We’ve developed an improved recovery experience to quickly restore users back to a connected state after experiencing coauthoring errors. Notable fix We fixed an issue where the app would stop responding when “at mentioning” (@mention) someone in a comment. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the word “Column” disappeared from the Cell Format ribbon dropdown menu on mouse over.

We fixed an issue where localized characters were rendering too small in a worksheet tab (issue only present for users with the Fluent UI Coming Soon toggle enabled).

We fixed an issue related to a workbook with many custom views with Freeze Panes that was causing Excel to stop responding immediately after launch.

We fixed an issue where the user was seeing the Music data type button but the artists were not converting.

We fixed an issue where hitting the hot key “e” for Filter would conflict with Search on the context menu. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed a sync failure that was occurring when generating a preview.

We fixed an issue where the app would stop responding when conducting a search.

We fixed an issue where default sensitivity labels were not getting applied on encrypted emails.

We fixed an issue where an invite would go out to attendees but would not be saved to the Organizer’s calendar.

We fixed an issue where an “Encrypt-Only” sensitivity label would not process for all UI languages except EN.

We fixed an issue that caused the Appointment quick view to be cropped when previewing meeting invitations. Project Notable fix We fixed an issue where, when programmatically adding new tasks to a project via CSOM, the tasks might not be inserted at the correct location if the new task’s summary task is collapsed. Office Suite Notable fixes We fixed an issue affecting the MSI Office 2007 catalyst detection logic, which was causing Visio and Project to be unintentionally removed.

We fixed an issue where corrupted SVGs in Office documents fail to render, showing a red X, by substituting an uncorrupted bitmap version of the image.

We fixed an issue where a “wdlor” + GUID query parameter could get added to the end of a link.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.