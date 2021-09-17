Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14509.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds the ability for the users to apply default sensitivity labels when modifying existing files. The update also includes bug fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word, Excel, PowerPoint Apply default sensitivity labels when modifying existing files Up until now, default sensitivity labels, configured by your administrator, were automatically applied when a file was created. Now, labels are applied whenever a document, worksheet, or presentation is either created or modified. Note that you can select a different label if one better matches the sensitivity of a given file. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue that negatively impacted the typing speed in a document when an animated GIF is playing.

We fixed an issue that caused the Save indicator to stop responding. Excel Notable fix We fixed an issue that caused an insufficient memory warning to appear when copying and pasting content. PowerPoint Notable fix We fixed an issue where ink would not be displayed when a PowerPoint slide was pasted in another program. Outlook Notable fix We fixed an issue that negatively impacted the typing speed in a document when an animated GIF is playing. Project Notable fix We fixed an issue that caused the Visual Basic Applications (VBA) OrganizerMoveItem method that is used to move custom field information from one project to another to not work properly when the Name parameter is omitted.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.