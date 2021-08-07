Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14329.20000 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds support for WebP image format support for Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook. In order to add a WebP image, navigate to the Insert > Pictures > This Device, then choose your image, and click Insert.

Moreover, the new Office build also includes fixes for issues found in Excel and Word. You can read the full official changelog below to know more.

Changelog

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook Add WebP images to Office creations WebP is a modern image format that offers better compression for publishing images to the web. We’ve now added support in Office apps for WebP images! To add a WebP image to your creation in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or Outlook, just go to the Insert tab, select Pictures > This Device, choose your image, and click Insert. Learn more > Excel Notable Fixes We fixed an issue with switching separators after a Selection.Parent.Copy call.

We fixed an issue where Excel was clearing out the value for HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Office\Common\UserInfo\Company in non-MSI installs of Office. Word Notable Fixes We fixed an issue with the Document.Save command.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.