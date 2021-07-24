Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14315.20008 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new Office build brings no new features but offers bug fixes for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the application unexpectedly closed when inserting a link in a comment. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where a user was unable to open or preview emails. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where an exception caused an unexpected close of the application.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.