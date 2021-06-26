Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14217.20002(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office Insider Preview build adds improvements to Outlook but adds no new features. Apart from that, you get a ton of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Improvements for default and mandatory labeling Sensitivity labels let you classify and protect your organization’s data, while making sure that user productivity and the ability to collaborate isn’t hindered. We’ve now improved the functionality for default and mandatory labeling in Outlook. Outlook clients that use built-in labeling will now also enforce the existing PowerShell label policy advanced settings DisableMandatoryInOutlook and OutlookDefaultLabel, previously supported only by the Azure Information Protection unified labeling client. If you have already configured these settings for your organization, they will now be enforced in Outlook clients. Learn more > Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where hyperlinks, including digits, would be broken when composing a message in a right-to-left language. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where enabling auto-save could cause recent edits to temporarily disappear.

We fixed an issue with scrolling in the comments pane.

We fixed an issue where header/footer text was not clearly visible in print preview when the Office theme was set to black. Excel Notable Fixes We fixed issue where chart axis values could not be changed if both the thousand and decimal separators use the same symbol. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue related to SmartArt nodes having Change Shape disabled. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where engagements created in the Project Web App might not load properly in the Project desktop client if the resource name had special characters, such as a semicolon.

We fixed an issue where, when the project option “Project should calculate costs” is disabled, the time-phased cost values might not have been correctly baselined for cost-type resources.

We fixed an issue where project-level enterprise custom fields with lookup tables were not showing a value in the Project desktop client.

We fixed an issue where saving a local project to Project Web App could change a previously saved baseline.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.