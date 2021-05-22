Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14117.20000(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office build adds a new feature to Outlook. The new feature tells you when and where you last signed into your account. Also, users will get alerts when any suspicious activity is detected. Apart from that, it brings fixes for a plethora of issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Sign in information Outlook now tells you when and where you last signed into your account, and alerts you if any suspicious sign-in activity is detected. To check it out, click File > Info and look at the information provided under Most Recent Login. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where a Save As error message was displayed even after a user chose to discard changes.

We fixed an issue where signing in with a different account could result in a crash.

We fixed an issue that prevented images from being posted in modern comments.

We fixed an issue where the Reviewing pane could scroll or appear to scroll but didn’t align with selected comment.

We fixed an issue that caused the selection in the document to not be cleared when clicking outside a newly created comment.

We fixed an issue where comments aren’t highlighted when selected.

We fixed an issue where the wrong field is getting updated when running a macro if editing restrictions are applied.

We fixed an issue where some files don’t open because of corrupt bookmarks. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where signing in with a different account could result in a crash.

We fixed an issue related to two-finger scrolling when using freeze panes.

We fixed an issue related to out of memory issues when printing on large-format printers.

We fixed an issue that impacted the performance of VLOOKUP and INDEX/MATCH when filling a large amount of data.

We fixed an issue that caused dynamic arrays to not update cell values when referenced by RealTimeData functions. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where signing in with a different account could result in a crash.

We fixed an issue that prevented copying from the speaker notes pane while in Read Only mode.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.