Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office Insider Preview Build 14026.20000 adds new features for Visio and Outlook, and a plethora of bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Visio

AWS stencils and shapes

You can now use stencils with the latest AWS shapes to help you create diagrams and represent your AWS architecture more accurately.

Outlook

Ensure accessibility of your content

When composing an email to large audiences or external users, for example, accessibility violations will now be brought up to your attention, through a mailtip.

To turn off this feature, select File > Options > Ease Of Access > Accessibility checker options and select the Run the accessibility checker only when I open it option.

Notable fixes

We fixed an issue where using High Contrast mode for extended periods of time would cause Outlook to crash.

Excel

Notable fixes

We fixed an issue which could cause Excel to crash when using Paste Special with formats in certain situations.

We fixed an issue that cause Excel to crash when moving through comments in the Comments pane.

We fixed an issue that caused date formatting to be displayed incorrectly in some languages when using add-ins.

We fixed an issue that caused the Dictation button to be misaligned when adding comments to a document.

Word

Notable fixes

We fixed an issue that caused the ability to collapse margins in a document containing multiple columns to be available.

We fixed an issue where text formatting remains after removing hyperlinks.

We fixed an issue where users would not be prompted to save documents when using a command (rather than the CTRL+S keyboard shortcut).

We fixed an issue where Word was unable to perform a Mail Merge with an Access database.

We fixed an issue where the sensitivity label disappears from a file in Word after uploading the file to SharePoint Online.

We fixed an issue where comments are not displayed after filtering by people.

We fixed an issue where Word would become unresponsive when editing fields.

We fixed an issue where some characters are not displayed correctly in table cells when there are comments in the document.

We fixed an issue where the file format changes occurred when saving documents with the AIP add-in enabled.

We fixed an issue that caused the Dictation button to be misaligned when adding comments to a document.

PowerPoint

Notable fixes

Project

Notable fixes