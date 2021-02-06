Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13801.20004 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings a new feature for Access, and bug fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Access
New feature
You will now see selected tabs clearer in Access.
Excel
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where Excel would stop responding after selecting a data series in a chart.
- We fixed an issue where pressing Enter with certain keyboards on Android would add a new line rather than moving to the next cell.
- We fixed an issue related to pictures retaining their aspect ratio during a crop operation.
Outlook
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that caused mails to be sent as digitally signed after the user unchecked that option.
PowerPoint
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue related to pictures retaining their aspect ratio during a crop operation.
Word
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue related to pictures retaining their aspect ratio during a crop operation.
- We fixed an issue which the comment may be truncated with links.
- We fixed an issue with conflict mode when coauthoring.
- We fixed an issue in saving to SharePoint Online
- We fixed an issue in exporting Word document to PDF.
Office Suite
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where Office would in some circumstances present sensitivity labels for one signed-in account when it should present sensitivity labels for a different signed-in account.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
