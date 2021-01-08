Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 13628.20030 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds new features to Outlook and Visio.

Talking about what’s new, the latest Office build brings an option to make all meetings online by default, thus eliminating the need for you to remember to add Teams meeting details to your meetings. This feature is available in Win32 Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Every meeting online With many people working from home during this global pandemic, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of online meetings. One of the top customer asks has been to provide an option to make all meetings online by default. We’re excited to announce that this feature is now available in Win32 Outlook! You no longer have to remember to add Teams meeting details to your meetings. Visio Latest Azure Shapes in Visio We have refreshed the Azure stencils and you can now represent your Azure architecture using the latest icons and shapes.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.