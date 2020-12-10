Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 13530.20064 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build 13530.20064 includes a plethora of new features for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. You can read about them below.

Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook

Paste SVG content from Office to third party apps

you can now paste SVG content from Office into third party apps that support SVG. This feature is available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Excel

Resize conditional format dialogs

It’s now easier to manage conditional formatting rules with the newly resizable dialogs.

Name the new sheet after the source query

When the data is loaded into the new sheet, the sheet will be named based on the name of the source query.

PowerPoint

Presenter Coach now available

The Presenter Coach you know and love is now available to PowerPoint on Windows desktop.

Outlook

File name and permission errors for links in emails

This feature automatically shortens long urls that are pasted to just be the name of the document and the file type icon (e.g. Word, Excel, PowerPoint). It also shows inline permission errors for links if they aren’t going to work for recipients of a mail and allows users to change permissions on links.

New room finder

Search for conference rooms by different capabilities.

Shorten appointments and events

You can now shorten appointments and events in Outlook for Windows.

Same signature, all devices with Outlook for Windows

Signatures now follow your account across Windows devices. Set up your account once, and new installations of Outlook will have your signatures.

Text prediction as you’re typing an email

As you type an email, we’ll show a ghost text prediction to help you complete your sentences faster. You can accept it by pressing tab.

Send emails from your alias

You can now send emails from your account alias or proxy email address.