Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build 13231.20126 includes new features for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

The latest Office Insider Build brings Application Guar for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, which means that enterprise customers will now be able to isolate malicious documents without putting their data, device, or identity at risk. The update also adds the ability to write more efficiently by predicting text quickly, timely, and accurately. With the latest Office Insider Build installed, Excel users will be able to write directly in the cells and it’ll automatically get converted to Excel data. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word, Excel, PowerPoint Introducing Application Guard Application Guard for Office is a security feature for enterprise customers that isolates untrusted documents in a virtualized sandbox to protect the user if a document is malicious. A user can work with an untrusted document in Application Guard and be productive without putting their data, device, or identity at risk. Learn more > Word, Outlook Introducing Editor Text Predictions Editor Text Predictions help users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly, timely and accurately. It also reduces the chance of spelling and grammar errors in Outlook and Word. To accept the suggestion, just press the Tab key. Excel Handwrite data in with the Excel Action Pen You can now enter data with your pen in Excel for Windows Desktop. The Action Pen in Excel will help you handwrite directly in the cells and allow you to jot down data with ink that gets automatically converted to Excel data. Learn more > Outlook Receive suggestions when searching by person As you type your search terms in Outlook, you’ll receive the most relevant emails surfaced in the suggestions.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.