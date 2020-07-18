Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13115.20000 includes no new features, but it does include bug fixes for various issues in Excel, Word, Outlook, Project, Office. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Notables fixes We fixed an issue where any time a pivot chart with hidden leader lines was saved and reopened, the leader lines would become visible.

We fixed an issue where charts were not always updated as expected when “ForceFullCalculation” was enabled via VBA for the workbook. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Show Markup command was disabled when the focus was on a comment text box.

We fixed an issue where the Editor command was disabled when the focus was on a comment text box.

We fixed an issue in custom XML that state of comments may be lost when opening the document. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue around creating multiple profiles in Outlook from the same email domain.

We fixed an issue that caused the lock icon to fail to display in the header of S/MIME encrypted messages.

We fixed an issue that caused attachments to get stripped from S/MIME messages when sending as unencrypted.

We fixed an issue that caused users to be unable to save OneDrive attachments from outside their tenant to their local computer when selecting the Save option on the security dialog.

We fixed an issue that cause recipients to be unable to save rights protected messages even when the save as permission was granted by the sender.

We fixed an issue that caused plain text S/MIME messages to become garbled when sending.

We fixed an issue that caused attachments to become corrupted when sending an S/MIME email unencrypted.

We fixed an issue that caused the labels for some Advanced Search options to be truncated in some languages. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the tasks listed in the Task Board view were not in sync with those in the Assign Resources dialog.

We fixed an issue where if you copied and pasted a task that had multiple dependencies, not all dependencies were copied correctly. Office Notable fixes We fixed an issue where after the user opened a new app window from the taskbar and created a new blank document, additional files were created.

We fixed an issue where if a user was editing a document but had lost permissions, we were not notifying the user that they had to re-authenticate.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.