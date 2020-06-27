Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13020.20004 includes no new features, but it comes with bug fixes for various issues in Outlook, Access, Project. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Notable fixes We fixed an issue where text inserted in a Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) was illegible after inserting it in a Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file, saving and closing the file, and then re-opening the file. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where users were unable to ‘Send As’ or ‘Send on behalf’ of a distribution list.

We fixed an issue that caused the body of an NDR message to change from Unicode to ASCII after editing the subject.

We fixed an issue where inserting an image inline in a message, then saving the message as a draft would result in a resizing of the image. Access Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the linked table manager would prompt a primary key if a linked SQL table was refreshed.

We fixed an issue where queries in the Query Editor scrolled out of view.

We fixed an issue where query execution was taking approximately twice as long to complete than expected. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where Project Planner links in Government Community Cloud environments had been disabled.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.