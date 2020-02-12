Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders who registered in Monthly(Targeted) channel. For those unaware, the Monthly channel is equivalent to the Slow ring where you get a comparatively less buggy update.
The new Build 12527.20092 has introduced a couple of new features to Word, Outlook, Excel, and Access. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Lasso your ink
Do you like to mark up your documents using ink? Wish you could remove just a few inked comments? Now you can easily select an ink object embedded within text and remove it. The Lasso Select feature will automatically ignore text during the selection.
Excel
Ask a question about your data
Got a question about your data? Not sure how to get started? Ideas looks for patterns in your data to provide intelligent suggestions and visualizations. You can now type your question into the input box and let Ideas find the answer. Give it try.
- From an open spreadsheet, select a cell in a data range.
- From the Home tab, click the Ideas button.
- In the input box, type a specific question or select one from the drop-down menu.
Ideas will quickly answer your question with formulas, charts, or pivot tables. Ideas works best when your data is formatted as an Excel table with a single header row at the top.
Get more insight from your data
Need more information? Get a deeper understanding of your data using the new data profiling views in Power Query Editor. Quickly drill down into details and take action. Using the different views, you can drill down into your data and identify unique values, errors, and duplications. Try it out.
- In Power Query Editor, create or open an existing query.
- On the View tab, check Column quality, Column distribution, and Column profile.
- Select a column from the top pane. Power Query Editor will display more details in the lower panes.
- Hover over the data to get more information including suggested actions, like remove duplicates.
Look left, look right…XLOOKUP is here!
See above.
Outlook
Help protect data in your group
You asked for it! Keep your emails compliant with your organization’s information protection policies by applying sensitivity labels.
You no longer need to manually apply encryption, or manually insert headers or footers into emails to state how sensitive they are, for example. Now, all you need to do is apply a Sensitivity label (like “General” or “Highly Confidential”), and the Microsoft Information Protection platform will do the rest (based on policies IT administrators create).
How to enable the feature
- In the Message tab in Outlook, click the Sensitivity button, and choose the label you want.
Access
Improved query-based editing features
We’ve heard your feedback. We need to make it easier to edit queries. We’ve made the following improvements:
- Query Designer – Added more features to the right-click options, including Open, Table Design, Size to Fit, and Hide Table.
- SQL view – Added find and replace.
- Relationships window – Added multiple table select, table-edge adjustment, and mouse wheel scroll.
