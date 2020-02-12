Do you like to mark up your documents using ink? Wish you could remove just a few inked comments? Now you can easily select an ink object embedded within text and remove it. The Lasso Select feature will automatically ignore text during the selection.

Excel

Ask a question about your data

Got a question about your data? Not sure how to get started? Ideas looks for patterns in your data to provide intelligent suggestions and visualizations. You can now type your question into the input box and let Ideas find the answer. Give it try.

From an open spreadsheet, select a cell in a data range. From the Home tab, click the Ideas button. In the input box, type a specific question or select one from the drop-down menu.

Ideas will quickly answer your question with formulas, charts, or pivot tables. Ideas works best when your data is formatted as an Excel table with a single header row at the top.

Get more insight from your data

Need more information? Get a deeper understanding of your data using the new data profiling views in Power Query Editor. Quickly drill down into details and take action. Using the different views, you can drill down into your data and identify unique values, errors, and duplications. Try it out.

In Power Query Editor, create or open an existing query. On the View tab, check Column quality, Column distribution, and Column profile. Select a column from the top pane. Power Query Editor will display more details in the lower panes. Hover over the data to get more information including suggested actions, like remove duplicates.

Look left, look right…XLOOKUP is here!

