Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The new Build 19121804 brings no important new features, but it offers several important bug fixes to Outlook. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
Bug fixes
- Calendar: updating the start date of a recurring series no longer adjusts the end date
- Compose: Command-O can be used to pop out compose to a separate window
- Calendar: time zones fields are no longer hidden after changing the end date of an event
- Current Outlook | Calendar: Delete button in the Ribbon now works when focus is in event body
New features
None to highlight
Known issues
No known issues
