Microsoft releases a new Office Insider Preview Build 13301.20004 for Windows users in Beta Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build brings new features to Excel and Outlook, notable fixes for Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Project.

With the latest Office Insider Preview installed, Windows users will now be able to create custom data types from any data source and load them in the Excel grid as rich values. The ability to pin your emails is another useful feature. You can pin emails just by going Quick Steps > Pin. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Create data types with Power Query Power Query is a powerful and?time-saving?tool used to gather and analyze large sets of data by organizing them in a way that will make its consumption in Excel much easier. With this feature, you can create custom data types from any data source and load them in the Excel grid as rich values. Learn more > Notable fixes We fixed an issue where if you opened a file containing the LET function, it would display the alert: “We found a problem with content in “your file.xlsx”. Do you want us to try to recover as much as we can? If you trust the source of this workbook, click Yes.”

We fixed an issue where users could not modify a PivotTable filter because it was set to a value that was no longer present in an Analysis Services database.

We fixed an issue that would cause a crash to XLAM add-in references and named ranges.

We fixed an issue where if a user applied a custom style to a dynamic array, they would get the error: “You can’t change part of an array.” This was a legacy restriction that has been removed.

We fixed an issue where the Excel formula bar would not render completely after connection to a device was lost, such as a remote session connect/disconnect or a monitor change. Outlook Pin your emails Keep track of emails you need to go back to or save as a reminder by pinning them at the top of your message list. To pin a message, right click and select Quick Steps > Pin. Receive suggestions when searching by person As you type your search terms in Outlook, you’ll receive the most relevant emails surfaced in the suggestions. Notable fixes We fixed an issue which provides more flexibility in enabling / disabling the default logging options via Group Policy.

We fixed an issue that caused some users to see Outlook to start in an Offline state until they manually chose to work online.

We fixed an issue where the Legacy Domain Name for an email sender was preserved and displayed after a draft of the email was moved between mailboxes with assistant permissions and manager permissions.

We fixed an issue that caused users to experience a crash when opening certain very large emails.

We fixed an issue where if Group Policy requires an Add-in to be always enabled, then monitoring add-in’s becomes unavailable in order to prevent users from disabling the Add-in.

We fixed an issue where the ‘OK’ and ‘Cancel’ buttons on the Automatic Replies dialog would not be visible on a system with a high resolution (such as 1750 x 1920) combined with a large text size (such as 175%).

We fixed an issue where running the VBA code ActiveInspector.CommandBars.ExecuteMso(“ShowSchedulingPage”) after enabling the Single Line Ribbon (SLR) would result in a runtime error.

We fixed a condition where sending a meeting request from an empty contact group to another contact group would result in a crash. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Comment card would display a border around the comment text if the user clicked on the comment.

We fixed an issue where if a user created a comment draft anchored to a line already containing committed comments, then the draft was arranged in the wrong order relative to the committed comment in the SideTrack.

We fixed an issue where the focus would not go to the comment pane if the document was zoomed to 160% or more and the comment pane was not visible.

We fixed an issue where the comments on one document would be displayed on other open documents after switching between the multiple open documents.

We fixed an issue where long links were not being wrapped when saving document to HTML format.

We fixed an issue where macros which AutoOpen runs before AutoExec. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where videos were not playing automatically in slideshows. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Portfolio Analysis Force In/Out column didn’t work if the Project Web App used a custom domain name.

We fixed an issue where the Project finish date isn’t getting updated for projects connected to SharePoint tasks list.

We fixed an issue where if a resource has multiple cost rate tables, the remaining cost may not be calculated correctly.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.