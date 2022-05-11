Microsoft has released a new update for the Office Insiders in the Current Channel on Windows. The new Office update has version number 2205 (Build 15225.20092) and comes with a couple of nifty new features for Excel and Office Suite.

Current Channel subscribers now have the Dataverse connector feature, allowing them to connect and import their business data into Excel from the Microsoft Dataverse service.

Contextual support for enterprise customers on protected channels is another important new feature that Office Current Channel subscribers are getting with this update. According to Microsoft, this feature improves users’ productivity.

The update includes no other changes, improvements, and bug fixes.

It is important to note that these changes are currently exclusive to the Current Channel Insiders. However, they will be available to wider users once they are ready. Meanwhile, you can check out the complete official changelog of the update below.

Changelog

Microsoft releases a new Office update every month for Current Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next month. Rest assured, we will keep you updated.

In other Office news, Microsoft recently added a bunch of new features to OneNote, Excel, Access, and Office Suite for Office Insiders on the Beta Channel. Some of the new features are listed below:

Take notes with your voice with the Dictate feature in OneNote.

Excel will run better on devices that have two cores or less and eight gigabytes of RAM or less because it now runs calculations on a single thread.

Microsoft has sped up the time required for entering a formula in a cell by reducing memory usage.

A new sign-in option in Office Suite to allow guest users to access documents that have been shared with them on their desktop Office applications.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.