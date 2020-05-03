Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The latest Office Insider Preview Build (20042808) for macOS adds no new features, but it offers a number of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
Bug fixes
- Calendar: added support to author events with zero duration
- Message List: first letter search or navigation in the new message list is now supported
- Calendar: fixed incorrect preview date in a series meeting invite
- Calendar: sending meeting to room will now add the room once
New features
None to highlight
Known issues
No known issues
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
