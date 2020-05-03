Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The latest Office Insider Preview Build (20042808) for macOS adds no new features, but it offers a number of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Bug fixes Calendar: added support to author events with zero duration

Message List: first letter search or navigation in the new message list is now supported

Calendar: fixed incorrect preview date in a series meeting invite

Calendar: sending meeting to room will now add the room once New features None to highlight Known issues No known issues

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.