Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13707.20008 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build lets you share emails into your Microsoft Teams chats and channels. The new office build also includes a premium content library for Visio users, fixes for Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote. You can read the full official changelog below.

Outlook

Share emails in Teams

You can now share emails into your Microsoft Teams chats and channels.

Visio

Premium content library now available

The premium content library is now available in Visio. Easily insert icons and Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) files into your Microsoft Visio documents. Once they’re in place, rotate, color, and resize them with no loss of image quality. This feature is already available in other Microsoft Office apps like PowerPoint and Word.

Word

We fixed an issue where running the VBA macro ExportAsFixedFormat2 fails with an error stating “Presentation (unknown member) illegal value.”

Project

We fixed an issue where when a cost resource was assigned to a milestone task, baseline cost didn’t rollup correctly.