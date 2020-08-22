Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13212.20000 includes new features for Excel, Outlook, and bug fixes for issues in Word, Excel, Outlook, Access. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Handwrite into cells directly Data entry is a critical scenario in Excel, and having the Action Pen allows users to handwrite into the cells directly. Each Action Pen in every app caters to what is the high-level scenario for each app. For Word, it was making editing gestures and reviewing documents. For Excel, it’s entering data and being able to edit and manipulate with quick pen gestures. Notable fixes We fixed an issue where using a macro to set the FormulaR1C1 property for a range, the cell references would be incorrect if a chart sheet was the active sheet.

We fixed an issue where inking could cause Excel to become unresponsive. Outlook Delete conversation by message owner You now have the ability to delete a conversation by the message owner. Notable fixes We fixed an issue where users can now disable IRM (Information Rights Management) for Outlook without having to disable it for the rest of the Office applications. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where Word could crash after comments were deleted.

We fixed an issue where in some cases, bullets were not displaying correctly in email. Access Notable fixes We fixed an issue where connections to an ODBC database were not working with third party applications.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.