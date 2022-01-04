NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPU for laptops

At CES 2022, NVIDIA announced the launch of new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs.

The flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features 16GB GDDR6 memory. NVIDIA claims that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new RTX 3080 Ti GPU will be available in laptops with pricing starting at $2499.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU will deliver up to 70% faster performance than the previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptops will start at $1499.

New Alienware, ASUS, MSI, and Razer laptops based on GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs will be available from February 1st.

Source: Nvidia