NVIDIA announces new RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs

NVIDIA today announced the new RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs. These new additions will join the existing Ada Lovelace architecture-based lineup, which includes the RTX 2000, 3000, 3500, 4000, and 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs.

Next-Gen AI Processing Power

The forthcoming mobile workstations will be equipped with both a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and an NVIDIA RTX GPU, which includes Tensor Cores for AI processing. The NPU will handle light AI tasks, while the GPU will provide an additional AI performance for more demanding AI workflows.

Unprecedented Performance with RTX 500 GPU

The new RTX 500 GPU promises to deliver up to 14x the generative AI performance for models like Stable Diffusion, up to 3x faster photo editing with AI, and up to 10x the graphics performance for 3D rendering compared to a CPU-only configuration. The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs are designed to enhance workflows with AI for laptop users in compact designs.

Performance and Portability with NVIDIA RTX

The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs, based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, bring the latest advancements to thin and light laptops. These advancements include:

Third-generation RT Cores : Delivering up to 2x the ray tracing performance of the previous generation for high-fidelity, photorealistic rendering.

: Delivering up to 2x the ray tracing performance of the previous generation for high-fidelity, photorealistic rendering. Fourth-generation Tensor Cores : Offering up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, accelerating deep learning training, inferencing, and AI-based creative workloads.

: Offering up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, accelerating deep learning training, inferencing, and AI-based creative workloads. Ada Generation CUDA cores : Providing up to 30% the single-precision floating point (FP32) throughput compared to the previous generation for significant performance improvements in graphics and compute workloads.

: Providing up to 30% the single-precision floating point (FP32) throughput compared to the previous generation for significant performance improvements in graphics and compute workloads. Dedicated GPU memory : 4GB GPU memory with the RTX 500 GPU and 6GB with the RTX 1000 GPU allows users to run demanding 3D and AI-based applications, as well as tackle larger projects, datasets, and multi-app workflows.

: 4GB GPU memory with the RTX 500 GPU and 6GB with the RTX 1000 GPU allows users to run demanding 3D and AI-based applications, as well as tackle larger projects, datasets, and multi-app workflows. DLSS 3 : Delivers a breakthrough in AI-powered graphics, significantly boosting performance by generating additional high-quality frames.

: Delivers a breakthrough in AI-powered graphics, significantly boosting performance by generating additional high-quality frames. AV1 encoder: The eighth-generation NVIDIA encoder, aka NVENC, with AV1 support is up to 40% more efficient than H.264, enabling new possibilities for broadcasting, streaming, and video calling.

Windows laptops featuring the new NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs will be available this spring from OEMs including Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo and MSI.