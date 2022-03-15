Nissan is anticipated to start the delivery of Ariya in the U.S. in fall 2022. One of the main highlights of this new auto from Nissan is its new e-4ORCE technology, and if you’re curious what it can offer, Nissan showed it in the best way possible: a noodle-delivery mini-car called e-4ORCE Ramen Counter.

In the YouTube video posted by the auto company, the tiny e-4ORCE Ramen Counter can be seen running across the counter of a restaurant with a bowl of ramen on its top. The car runs at full speed and stops abruptly without spilling a single drop of liquid from the bowl.

According to Nissan, e-4ORCE Ramen Counter is built just like the Nissan Ariya that uses the same e-4ORCE technology. The purpose of this new innovation is to deliver comfort among car passengers and drivers by reducing the front and rear vehicle sway being experienced when the brake is being applied or when the car is accelerating.

This is possible through e-4ORCE, a twin-motor all-wheel control tech innovation that combines Nissan electrification technology with all-wheel control and chassis control. The two motors are placed under the car’s floorboards, with each of them situated near the front and back wheels of the vehicle. The mechanism applied to the tray car helps the auto to achieve steady all-wheel driving control by counteracting the force that causes the swaying motion. It results in more comfortable rides and reportedly reduces rattling experiences on uneven pavement or potholes.

On the other hand, while Nissan didn’t give any specific information if the e-4ORCE Ramen Counter would be produced for the market, it mentioned on its site that there would be a Nissan e-4ORCE Radio-controlled Car Event where participants can drive a specially built radio-controlled car. The event will be on March 18, 2022 (Fri) – March 21, 2022 (Mon), from 11:00 to 19:00, in Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery (Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Nishi-ku, Takashima 1-1-1).