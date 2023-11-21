NightCafe How To Get More Credits – Complete Guide

Are you using NightCafe and wondering how to get more credits? If so, this article is here to guide you. Here, you’ll learn about all the necessary steps along with some vital advice.

NightCafe is a great tool for creating beautiful art. But to use it, you need credits in your account. Fortunately, there are several ways to earn or obtain these credits.

Is NightCafe Free?

Yes. Technically, NightCafe is free. But you have options to purchase credits to generate drawings on this platform.

With each new account, users get some free credits to get started. It allows anyone to explore this platform without spending money. Additionally, users can earn free credits by following specific steps.

How To Get More Credits on NightCafe?

You can earn credits on NightCafe by following these methods:

1. Claim Daily Rewards

NightCafe offers 5 free credits daily. You may even see more in specific cases. To obtain these rewards, follow these steps:

Go to the NightCafe website and sign in to your account. Notification icon. Click on the Claim 5 Credits. Then click on

In some cases, you may get additional options to claim free credits. However, if you see that there’s something wrong, check out this guide on how to solve NightCafe not working.

2. Community Share

The best way to earn free credits on NightCafe is by properly utilizing the community feature. The company behind this AI art generator encourages users to publish and share their creations.

Each time you publish an art with the community, you can earn credit. Otherwise, commenting, liking, following, getting likes, followers, and comments can bring additional credits.

3. Social Share

If you have Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, you can earn 3 additional credits by sharing a single art. However, you’re limited to sharing 10 times per day. It’s still one of the best ways to get some free credits.

But to qualify for this, you must have 50 followers and the account can’t be private. If your account meets these requirements, follow these steps:

profile icon and go to Account settings. Click on theand go to Then, click on Edit your profile. Scroll down and input your social media usernames in the appropriate fields. Save. Click on Now, go to one of your creations. Share and complete it for your preferred platform. Click onand complete it for your preferred platform. While sharing, you must mention @nightcafestudio in your post. Within a couple of minutes, you should get your credits.

4. Complete Challenges

In NightCafe, you can complete given challenges to earn credits and badges. For example, by voting 20 creations daily, you can accumulate 2 credits each day.

Additionally, NightCafe features unique challenges on a daily basis. By participating in such campaigns, you can earn up to 250 credits. The amount can vary, depending on the prizes NightCafe chooses to offer.

5. Purchase

The last and best way to get more credits on NightCafe is by spending real money. This AI image generator offers different pricing options. You can check them out in detail in this NightCafe review.

Any person seeking to use this service for professional purposes like generating AI art for Children’s Books or other things should purchase a subscription.



How Much Do NightCafe Credits Cost?

Even though a limited number of NightCafe credits can be earned free, it costs $5.99 for 100 credits if you want to purchase. This service also has monthly and quarterly subscription plans with various prices. Here’s the full pricing table:

Monthly Quarterly Credits/Month $5.99 $14.37 100 $9.99 $23.97 200 $19.99 $47.97 500 $49.99 $119.97 1400

To generate an AI-driven image, you’ll need at least 1 credit. When you apply your settings and give the prompt text, the system shows how many credits are required to generate the image. The credits are deducted upon a successful AI image creation.

In certain cases, for very basic images, no credit is required. If you purchase one of the subscriptions, any unused credits will roll over in the next month, even if you cancel the subscription.

If you’re using NightCafe and wondering how to get more credits, now you’re all set. This article has highlighted the most effective ways, such as obtaining daily rewards, community share, premium membership, and completing challenges.

Feel free to share your opinion on which method you prefer in the comment box below.