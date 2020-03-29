NieR Automata – Become As Gods Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass

If the crawling spread of COVID-19 hasn’t made you question your existence yet, Square Enix has decided to add NieR Automata Become As Gods Edition to Xbox Game Pass.

To commemorate the series’ tenth anniversary, Square Enix has released information regarding the future of the Yoko Taro NieR series.

Alongside the reveal of an all-new remake of the original Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 game, publisher Square Enix also revealed that the awesome NieR Automata would become available on Thursday.

NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass console this Thursday pic.twitter.com/3NZGXkUkJb — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 29, 2020