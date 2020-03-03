Square Enix has revealed that they will be doing “something” to celebrate the upcoming Nier 10th anniversary later this month.



Both series producer Yosuke Saito and creator/director have revealed that they will both be doing something for the Nier 10th anniversary, even if it’s just a small commemorative livestream.

“We’ll do something on March 29,” Yosuke Saito revealed on Twitter. “At worst, I and Yoko will do something alone. It’s the 10th anniversary and I’ll do it for about 10 hours.”

Director Yoko Taro responded to the original tweet with a very excited-looking emoticon.

As a sequel to the PlayStation series Drakengard, the NieR series is a beloved cult-classic that we its first iteration on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Unfortunately, the original game is not available to play on backward compatibility on Xbox One consoles; a shame as the extra power could have resolved some performance issues.

The original NieR was succeeded by the awesome Platinum Games developed NieR Automata which released back in 2017. The title came to Xbox One in 2018 under the NieR Automata: Become as Gods Edition.

Back when we reviewed the game, we gave NieR Automata a 9/10. Here’s what we said:

“Nier: Automata is a phenomenal game and a testament to excellent storytelling and gameplay. We just wish it were a little more polished on Xbox One — particularly Xbox One X — because it’s not as technically sound as we would’ve liked it to be.”