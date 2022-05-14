Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this May 16 to 20!

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

May 17 (Xbox Game Pass)

Set in the retro-future in Tauranga, Aotearoa, you are a courier for the Tauranga Express in this first-person photography game. You need to travel around Tauranga and document its surroundings and scenes in the place using your camera that you can upgrade. However, will you be able to fulfill your duty with the impending crisis due to alien invasion?

Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale

May 18 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

You will be Ethan, an office worker for a small video game development company. You have a pregnant wife who needs your support, and your life is basically stuck in a routine: wake up, work, go to bed, and repeat. The week is entirely normal for you until you receive a mysterious phone call in the middle of the night, and in just a snap, you find yourself in another dimension. Try to succeed in the series of challenges you’ll face in this world to get back to your own where your true life awaits.

Divination

May 18

Play as the Diviner, the enigmatic fortune teller who uses ancient runes to read the future. Your clients will tell you their stories, and you need to arrange the runes they’ve drawn in order to come up with the perfect response. Your answer will determine the fate of your clients.

Endzone – A World Apart

May 19 ­(Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

The world is still standing after a huge global nuclear disaster, but living on is almost impossible now. Now, it is your duty in this post-apocalyptic survival city builder to help a group of people start a new civilization and survive the days despite all the challenges, such as radiation, toxic rain, sandstorms, droughts, and even raiders.

They Always Run

May 19

This 2D platformer with a space-western setting features Aidan, a three-armed bounty hunter who hunts down the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy. He’ll chase them and destroy all enemies to get the lucrative bounty on their heads. But sometimes, your reward will be the truth… bits of information that will help you unravel your own mystery.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

May 19

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong sports a narrative RPG where your decisions and actions will decide the fate of the three main characters and of the Boston Camarilla. Play as three of these vampires and witness how their destinies intertwine. Use their characters to discover the truth and rely on their unique abilities to progress in the game.

Deadcraft

May 20

Half-zombie Reid will take and use any weapon he can get his hands on in order to survive the world ravaged by a deadly virus. He needs to make it through the apocalypse alive by taking down hordes of the undead and growing some zombie followers of his own.

Dolmen

May 20 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Enter the world of Revion Prime, a hostile alien world, to find and collect samples of Dolmen. This crystal means a great deal to your planet due to its particularly unique properties that can allow interaction between realities and revolutionize space exploration. However, prepare for the most vicious creatures waiting for your arrival at Revion Prime.

Nirvana: Pilot Yume

May 20

Meet Yume, a young and ambitious girl who wants to become a Nirvana Pilot at all costs. She will ask your help to master the Ultra-Engine in this racing game filled with a retro sci-fi anime vibe. Enjoy the 10 retro-themed, low poly tracks and see which of the five different story endings is your fate.