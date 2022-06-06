Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this June 6 to 10!

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 2

June 6

In this sequel of True Fear: Forsaken Souls, you will follow the story of Holly Stonehouse as she tries to escape the Dark Falls Asylum. Help her find her way out in this well-known horror escape game where you’ll encounter more puzzles, better graphics, a longer journey, and more fascinating mysteries.

Disc Room

June 7 (Xbox Game Pass)

Disc Room takes you to the year 2089, where a giant disc appears in the orbit of Jupiter. You will be a brave scientist wearing an oversized space suit who needs to explore this sprawling intergalactic slaughterhouse. Face spinning discs of different types and sizes, and be sure not to be sliced in half! Move from one room to another while solving puzzles and avoiding the discs’ sharp blades.

Spacelines from the Far Out

June 7 (Xbox Game Pass)

In this co-op adventure game, you and your friends will manage an intergalactic travel company. Welcome your passengers into your business and make sure to send them to their destination safe, happy, and satisfied.

SpellForce 3: Reforced

June 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

In this story that takes place before the SpellForce: The Order of Dawn, you need to unravel the secrets hiding behind the situations in Nortander. Enter Eo and make the right decisions for your strategy to work and claim the victory you are seeking for. Enjoy building your army and fighting epic mass battles in this game that blends RTS and RPG.

Super Impossible Road

June 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

If you’ve enjoyed Impossible Road before, you’ll enjoy Super Impossible Road more with its new modes and 120 FPS local multiplayer. Relish this game once more and play dirty to win the galactic race.

Spacewing War

June 8 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Inhabitant of the Planet Mavros tries to invade the Earth, and its salvation depends on you. Play this side-scrolling shoot’em up game to protect your home and send them back to where they belong. Use different weapons to defeat them and the bosses, from simple blasters to boomerang projectiles.

Square Keeper

June 8 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

It is your time to test your wits in this game that will require analyzing cards. Square Keeper is a card system-based puzzle game where the cards determine your actions, from shooting an arrow to swinging a sword and walking. Do these things and defeat your enemies to open the gates.

Nummels

June 9 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

With Nummels around, you are the smartest one in this world. They can be easily predicted and are a threat to themselves. Put a grenade in front of them, and they will pick it up. Next thing you know, a Nummel would be in pieces. In that case, it is your job to save them from these harms and help them get out of the exit safely.

The Quarry

June 9 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

In this new cinematic horror game, you will witness the horrors that will be faced by the teenage counselors of Hackett’s Quarry. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and a sinister entity, it is your job to lead them to safety. Be sure to make the right decisions, as each choice you make will determine how this story will end.

Freshly Frosted

June 10

Make your puzzle craving more interesting with Freshly Frosted, where dazzling donuts in the world’s most adorable donut factory are the challenge. One hundred and forty-four puzzles await you but solving all of them won’t be easy. Expect mechanics galore that will make things more challenging, from splitters to pushers, mergers and cloners, randomizers, teleporters, and more.

Pro Gymnast Simulator

June 10

Experience the world of gymnastics through the realistic Pro Gymnast Simulator game, where you’ll need to perform different gymnastic exercises. Be satisfied (or infuriated) with the outcome of your performances in this simulator that observes the law of physics.

Urban Flow

June 10

The city’s streets need someone who will manage the traffic, and it’s you. It is now your responsibility to control the traffic lights and prevent jams and crashes. Make sure that the moving cars will move in perfect harmony at all times.