Next-Gen Rainbow Six Siege ports to launch Day One on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft will be supporting the upcoming console successors right out of the gate with Next-Gen Rainbow Six Siege ports launching on day one for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Revealed through a recently released Developer Diary on the official Ubisoft YouTube account, the developer unveiled its plans to keep the popular first-person shooter steady throughout the next generation of gaming.

“For Siege, our target is to be available right at launch,” Creative Director Leroy Athanassof revealed to Windows Central.

With the title’s competitive nature, Athanassof revealed that the team would like to implement cross-play functionality between all consoles, current-gen and next-gen.

“We would love to be fully cross-play — have Xbox players matchmaking against the PlayStation players,” continues Athanassof. “We are ready to support that. And hopefully, this will happen because as I said, it’s a general move in the industry, and there is nothing that can prevent that. It’s just a matter of time before it happens.”

With Microsoft’s openness of cross-platform play allowing gamers to experience Minecraft, PUBG, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more with friends outside of the Xbox ecosystem, it’s only a matter of time before most multiplayer titles follow suit.

While some titles, like Final Fantasy XIV, are still unavailable on some platforms due to archaic system restrictive rules, it’s only a matter of time before those boundaries are broken down.