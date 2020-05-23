This is the next gen HP VR headset developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft

Back in March 2019, HP announced Reverb, a new VR headset powered by Windows Mixed Reality. HP Reverb had 2160 x 2160 panel per eye and an incredible 114-degree field of view. It also had integrated headphones with spatial audio and smart assistant compatible dual microphones for a greater immersive experience.

Next week, the next generation HP VR headset will be revealed. The next generation HP Virtual Reality HMD was developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft. HP promises that this headset will deliver an immersive, comfortable and compatible VR experience.

It’s the new standard in VR.

Today, images of this upcoming HP VR headset got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, this new headset will come with an all-new design. Also, similar to the Reverb, this new headset will also come with pre-paired motion controllers right out of the box (no need to pair). Thanks to the partnership with Valve, this headset will be compatible with SteamVR.

We expect this headset to cost around $600 when it becomes available.

Source: WalkingCat