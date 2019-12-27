New Year’s Deal: Save up to $700 on select Surface Book 2 models from Microsoft

The holiday deals are not over at the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft is now offering up to $700 discount on select Surface Book 2 models in the US.

Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core processors, allowing you to run professional-grade software, apps, and PC games with ease. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics ensure fluid immersive experiences when you connect Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The updated PixelSense Display delivers stunning, lifelike visuals from virtually any angle. And, the Surface Book 2 offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

You can get the deal here from Microsoft Store.