Xbox introduces new games including Persona 3 Portable, Monster Hunter Rise

Xbox is introducing another batch of new games to its gaming service this week, including Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, Wings of Bluestar, and more. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass players can access the first game, Re:Call, starting this January 17. Here are the rest of the games to expect this week, alongside their brief descriptions.

Re:Call

January 17

See how small changes can impact the present by playing Re:Call, which will let you get into the flashback memories of the game’s characters. Your actions will determine how the story will progress.

Wings of Bluestar

January 18

Join trainee pilot Aya and veteran ace Zarak in this story-driven shoot ’em up experience featuring elements of a traditional side-scrolling arcade. Help them protect space against an enemy that was once mankind’s ally using different weapon upgrades and intense bullet hell gameplay.

Graze Counter GM

January 19 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Enjoy the twist of this top-down scrolling 2D shooting game where you need to charge your gauge by getting dangerously close to enemy fire. Once loaded, it is time to obliterate enemies using their own highly deadly attack.

Persona 3 Portable

January 19 (Smart Delivery / Game Pass)

Experience Persona 3 Portable now offers newly remastered elements while maintaining the same critically acclaimed RPG experience. Lead your character to success and survival as the world experiences the Dark Hour, which you need to investigate as you take down powerful Shadows and climb the tower of Tartarus.

Persona 4 Golden

January 19 (Smart Delivery / Game Pass)

Investigate a chain of mysterious murders that will soon lead you to the door to another world, where otherworldly dungeons can be found and monstrous Shadows should be eliminated. Get into these unforgettable adventures and explore the town of Inaba to partake in an eventful meet your friends and create meaningful bonds.

A Space for the Unbound

January 19

A Space for the Unbound mixes beautiful pixel art, 90s rural Indonesia, and the story of a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. Help Atma and Raya face anxiety, depression, and the end of the world to uncover hidden secrets that threaten their existence.

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale

January 19 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Be the greatest pirate and seize the throne in Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale, where you must voyage and raid the Caribbean of the 17th century and fight in tactical turn-based naval battles. Ensure your victory by creating a clever combination of your ship’s armament, upgrading your ship’s basic gear, meeting your crew’s needs, and choosing your foes and companions wisely.

Monster Hunter Rise

January 20 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Game Pass)

Form your gang to face fearsome monsters and save the world in this critically acclaimed action RPG set in the Japanese folklore-inspired land of Kamura. Enjoy the thrill of the game as a solo player or with up to three other players in cooperative online play.

Omega Bot

January 20

Play as the OmegaBot in this tight action side-scroller and face robotic bosses as you avoid traps in different environments like metallic forests and ruins of futuristic cities. There are tons of powerful weapons you can acquire to ensure your survival but make sure not to run out of energy, as it could mean death for you.