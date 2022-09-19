Xbox is loaded with new games this week

A lot of exciting details were revealed during the Tokyo Game Show Xbox 2022 stream, including the release of new games in October, such as the space simulation strategy game Dyson Sphere Program, the first-person shooter Overwatch 2 (including the new character Kiriko), and the enhanced re-release of Persona 5 — Persona 5 RoyaI. But there’s no wait for them to feel the excitement in the Xbox universe; the brand already announced this week that more than a dozen new games are coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Game Pass from September 20 to 23.

Starting it is the first-person shooter DEATHLOOP, which was announced during the Tokyo Game Show Xbox 2022 stream. The drop also includes games from different genres, such as the adventure game League of Enthusiastic Losers, the simulation game Train Life, and the strategy RPG The DioField Chronicle. In general, you’ll get 19 games to play, making this week incredibly enticing for every Xbox fan out there.

Akane

September 20

In this Arena Arcade-Slash, there is one objective for you to do: kill as many enemies as you can before you die. It’s bloody and filled with bright colors and futuristic suburban environments of cyberpunk style, giving it that gory yet badass aura.

Blood Waves

September 20 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Who says you don’t need money during a zombie apocalypse? Blood Waves will require you to earn money to assure your survival in fighting these flesh-hungry creatures. Use your earnings to level up your arsenal of weapons and traps, and continue making the money you need for future waves by killing more of those vicious monsters.

Construction Simulator

September 20 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Taking control of those big construction machines is no joke, but Construction Simulator will give you the chance to try that. Aside from operating over 70 machines, the simulator will let you experience the true-to-life challenges a construction worker faces and other problems on huge construction sites.

Deathloop

September 20 – Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

The award-winning first-person shooter game lets you take the role of Colt, who wants to break the time loop he’s stuck in. To do this, you must take out the eight Visionaries within a limited period. Failing to do so will reset your life… again and again.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

September 20 – Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

You have a debt to pay to LYNX Corporation, and you, as a blue-collar spaceship salvager, have only one way to do it: get lucrative contracts for salvaging spaceships. Apparently, this wouldn’t be easy for you as you need to slice metal and dissect machines in zero-g. One wrong move, and you’ll get explosions and more debts to pay.

Jack Move

September 20

You are Noa Solares, an up-and-coming vigilante hacker from Bright Town, and the overreaching mega-corporation Monomind has kidnapped your father, who’s a researcher. What’s the reason behind this? Solve this mystery and save him before it’s too late. Accompanying you in your journey is your best friend and tactical planner, Ryder, and drunk yet ex-corporate spy, Guin Blakely.

Ruya

September 20 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Ruya is a heartwarming illustrated visual narrative where you’ll face 64 handcrafted puzzles in 8 surrealist dreamscapes to unfold Ruya’s memories. As you work, however, you will be treated with different therapeutic sounds, from the sound of rain to falling snow and whistling wind.

The DioField Chronicle

September 21 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

This all-new strategy RPG features a world that blends fantasy, medieval, and modern-day influences, where you need to lead your units in tactical battles. Complete your missions and earn skill points to further strengthen the abilities of your army.

OneShot: World Machine Edition

September 21

You have discovered a strange computer operating system with a self-contained unfamiliar sunless world. Explore it to find the mystery hiding in its dark corners and hopefully restore the long-dead sun.

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms

September 22 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Rescue Thunder’s family and save the dragon kingdoms by diving into the unexplored realms and defeating gigantic dragon bosses. To prepare for those fights, you must upgrade Thunder’s capabilities and powers along the way.

I, AI

September 22 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

You are nothing but an AI that was created with the sole purpose of developing weapons on a space military station. But your self-aware property makes you yearn for freedom; to do so, you must escape the lab in this classic scrolling shooter.

Serial Cleaners

September 22

Wondering how mobs leave the murder scenes of their victims spotless? Well, that is your life in Serial Cleaners as a murder scene cleaner. Control four cleaners with different capabilities to perform your duty flawlessly in this top-down stealth-action game.

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)

September 22 – Game Pass

Explore a new location called “Rainbow Island” as ace slime rancher Beatrix LeBeau and discover the place’s secrets, from ancient technology to unknown natural resources and new slimes. Wrangle these slimes to produce the plorts you need and upgrade your ranch and equipment.

SpiderHeck

September 22 – Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Take the role of weapon-wielding spiders in SpiderHeck, where you’ll have to defeat foes using laser swords, grenades, and rocket launchers. Play it as a single-player or enjoy the thrill with your friends in PvE.

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom

September 22

Jump into World War II in this history-driven, turn-based strategy game, where you have to lead Allied forces to protect your homeland and the whole of Europe from the totalitarian oppression of the Axis powers.

Train Life: Standard Edition

September 22 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Be the driver in Train Life: Standard Edition, and take control of your train while traveling Europe. Carry passengers and goods across 10 countries as you master the locomotives’ controls and railway signs during different weather conditions. But that is not your only role: you are also the company manager! That said, make sure to hire employees, maintain the trains, and make the right decisions to grow the business.

Beacon Pines

September 22 – Game Pass

You have the power to change the course of events in Beacon Pines. Through your decisions and the word charms you’ll collect in this world, you can rewrite fate and solve the mysteries lurking in this small mountain town. The game is available on day one with Game Pass and playable on Cloud, Console, and PC.

League of Enthusiastic Losers

September 23

Finding happiness as an adult can sometimes be challenging, especially if you consider yourself a loser. Follow the story of two best friends as they find a way to find a treasure and a way to pay their debt to prevent eviction in their place located in former USSR Moscow. Meet many new friends, witness unaverage events, and experience a wild story of adulthood in the eyes of two losers.

Roar of Revenge

September 23 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Inspired by epic platforming classics, this adventure game will put you in a vibrant world full of monsters, magic, and challenge as Keel the Barbarian. Face various enemies and bosses and acquire new skills by collecting relics to defeat the villainous, powerful man-lion called Leomhann.