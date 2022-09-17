All games, updates discussed during Tokyo Game Show Xbox 2022 stream

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 Highlights

Tokyo Game Show Xbox 2022 stream was filled with surprises from Microsoft after a number of marvelous new titles and release dates were announced. Making the games more special and familiar to Asian players and fans are their creators: Asian developers. Of the 22 games discussed, 13 are from Japanese developers, while two were developed in China.

One of the biggest stars of the announcement was first-person shooter DEATHLOOP, which will be released next week, September 20. On that day, the award-winning game will come with all the updates released since its launch, which means a better experience and all the latest features, such as photomode, additional accessibility options, and cross-play matchmaking.

While waiting for the release of DEATHLOOP, fans can already try other new remarkable titles announced during the stream, including Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, which is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. What’s special about this game are the Studio Ghibli-produced animated sequences and the art style inspired by the Japanese animation film studio’s previous productions. This makes the game familiar, memorable, and fascinating to anime lovers and fans of Studio Ghibli. And to make things more exciting, Xbox promises to bring the second installment of the game (Nino Kuni II Revenant Kingdom) in 2023.

If you want another game as visually striking as that one, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is a must-have. It is available now on Xbox Game Pass and offers another exciting journey as you take a very important role in the game to change the fate of Ancient Greece. Also joining this title now on Game Pass is Fuga: Melodies of Steel, a tactical role-playing video game that lets you put different unique and skillful children at different gun turrets in a tank to fight against the enemy. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is also now on Xbox and Windows PC, which is a tempting title for those following the Danganronpa series. And if you love visual novels, investigation, mystery, and murder, this should be one of the games to try. And speaking of series, Guilty Gear -Strive-, the latest entry in the Guilty Gear series, is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in spring 2023. Joining it is the BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition, a 2D crossover fighting game featuring characters from the popular titles BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND, Senran Kagura: Estival Versus, and Akatsuki Blitzkampf. In the same year, the highest-backed Kickstarter game of 2020, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

Other games coming to Xbox in 2023 include the brand-new, multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game Palworld and Capcom’s upcoming third-person shooter game Exoprimal. Meanwhile, in early 2023, Team Ninja’s latest ‘masocore’ action RPG, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on Windows PC with Game Pass on day one. The upcoming action-role playing video game, which promises incredible visuals and a dramatic, action-packed story, is one of the most-anticipated games next year, so you don’t want to miss it.

Meanwhile, October will be thrilling for us, thanks to the new updates and titles promised during the stream. Starting it is a piece of good news for those who love Overwatch 2 as a new superhero is coming… Kiriko! According to Microsoft, the new character that can teleport through walls and possesses other abilities will join the game at its launch on October 4. This is also the month Forza Horizon will celebrate its 10th Anniversary, and in relation to that, fans are promised an update on October 11. The “Horizon 10-Year Anniversary” Forza Horizon 5 Series update is expected to deliver boatloads of new content, including fresh music, a new Midnight Battles racing mode, a new Horizon Story, and many more.

On October 13, the space simulation strategy game Dyson Sphere Program will be on PC Game Pass. Adding to those announcements, remastered versions of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox and Windows, with Persona 5 RoyaI to be available on October 21. And if you have enjoyed the PvE campaign mode Showdown mode of Naraka: Bladepoint , here is another treat for you: the second chapter of Showdown coming in October and Yushan Ruins, a new area on the Holoroth map, in December 2022.

Most games still don’t have their exact release dates, but we expect more revelation of those details by Xbox in the coming days and weeks. If you want to see more of these games, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer discussed them in the 40-minute Tokyo Game Show Xbox 2022 stream. Nonetheless, there is also a two-minute stream version if you need a quick summary of everything mentioned by Spencer.