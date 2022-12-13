Check out these new games coming to Xbox this week!

Microsoft has announced another set of games coming to its Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass service this week. Some of the titles to expect are Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, Aery – Path of Corruption, Grime, and High On Life. Here is the complete list of the games alongside their Xbox release dates.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

December 13 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Follow and discover more about the story of Zack Fair in Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion. Experience the same thrill of the classic Final Fantasy VII in this newly remastered version, giving you HD graphics, renewed character and background 3D models, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue, and new soundtrack arrangements.

High On Life

December 13 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Game Pass)

Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, gives us High On Life, where you’ll get a quick change of life from being a jobless high school fresh grad to being the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Face aliens and defeat the nefarious Garmantuous as you collect loot with the help of your team of charismatic talking guns.

Potion Craft

December 13 (Game Pass)

Be the well-known alchemist of the town in this simulator that gives you the power to interact with tools and ingredients physically. Experiment and invent new recipes by discovering the most efficient ways to brew them and gathering your needed materials from the Enchanted Garden. Supply your customers with the right potions to make them happy and get the rewards that might get handy for your work.

Wavetale

December 13 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Take control of a young girl named Sigrid, who gained the power to walk on water from a mysterious shadow she befriended. Direct her to explore the open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in this story-driven action-adventure game where you must defeat monstrous enemies to save the island’s citizens.

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance

December 14 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

What’s worse than being invisible in high school? Discovering that the folks you are trying to befriend are actually a secret community of cryptids. Join Stella, a teenage girl who moves to a small town where she’ll have her last year of high school. Help her fit in in this bizarre town by guiding her decisions that determine whether our poor little will gain new friends (or possibly a lover) in this satirical ’90s teen drama game.

Blacktail

December 15 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Enter the magical yet terrifying world of Blacktail, where you’ll live as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a medieval Slavic settlement. Help her discover her past by recollecting her lost memories. Do it by tracking down elusive spirits in this game that features intense archery combat, potion brewing, and hidden treasures. In the end, decide whether you want to be vengeful and manipulative or honest and compassionate to creatures of the forest. Your story-defining choices will determine your future skills and whether you’ll be the guardian of the woods or its nightmare.

Box Align X

December 15

Try this game where your objective is to solve puzzles with as few moves as possible. Eliminate boxes in this simple yet challenging puzzle game, where strategy is needed.

River City Girls 2

December 15 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

River City Girls are back to offer you new experiences and more adventure. Aside from two newcomers, Marian and Provie, the game will give you enemies, allies, and locations. Also, try the characters’ new abilities, such as the brand-new guard-crush attacks, lift-off combos, and elemental status effects.

Aery – Path of Corruption

December 16

Explore the magnificent world of Aery once again by controlling a bird-like spirit that will allow you to collect a certain amount of memory shards in order to advance to the game. Each level you’ll encounter in this world represents a different path the protagonist could take. Discover these different paths and their possible outcomes to help find a good future for the unknown protagonist of the game.

Alphadia Neo

December 16

Enter the world of pixel-art turn-based combat game Alphadia Neo and step into the shoes of a young man with no memory of himself or his past. In this game, you can use up to three styles for each character in turn-based battles, giving you benefits from recovery to fighting styles. You can increase Energi levels by raising multiple elementals unique to the Alphadia series. Learn new skills and try Alphadia Neo’s original fishing system, where you can fish in various points to get fish exchangeable with powerful items or equipment!

Cassiodora

December 16 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Help the three knights — Agni, Colden, and Luken — in their journey to rescue Princess Cassiodora, who has been kidnapped by the evil sorcerer Kenzar. Face witches, ghosts, demons, and big bosses across the Kingdom of Astoria in this shoot ’em up game, where you can earn new items and customize your characters.

Grime

December 16 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Crush your foes in this fast and unforgiving action-adventure RPG using living weapons that mutate form and function. Consume your enemies’ remains to use their own traits against others as you further explore this unknown terror-filled alien world.