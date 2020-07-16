Microsoft is currently rolling out a new Search Console experience to Windows 10 users on version 1809 and above.

The new experience offers a new two-column layout which Microsoft says offers easy readability, as well as fast access to Quick Searches, where you can see local weather, top news, and more helpful info. To find other web results or navigate directly to a website, users can still type in the search bar like normal.

To see the new console click on the Search icon in the Taskbar or press Windows key + S.

The new layout is available in markets that enable Quick Searches, including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

In addition, the Windows search bar now supports web search for Dutch-speaking customers in the Netherlands. Users with their Windows region set to Netherlands and their language set to Dutch can now search the web from their search bar without using a browser. Previously the feature was limited to English-speaking users in the region.

The update is server-side and no action is needed on your PC.

via OnMSFT