A new European trademark application by Samsung has confirmed the company is looking to release a folding tablet under the Samsung Z Fold brand.

Samsung is rumoured to be releasing a tri-pane double-folding smartphone in early 2022 with a screen even bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

The trademark application filed only recently on the 23rd April 2021 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) specifies it applies to both smartphones and importantly tablets.

Significantly it is different from the Galaxy Z trademark Samsung applied for last year for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range.

For once, the Z designation is very descriptive of the potential shape of the device.

Samsung’s folding tablet is currently expected to be released in Q1 2022. It is expected to use a new Ultra-thin glass and support Samsung’s S-Pen. The device may be teased at Samsung’s unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, which is expected in July this year.

via LetsGoDigital