New system files and enhancements for Windows Studio seen

It was seen on Twitter that Windows might update several new system files with names beginning with “NXT.” The exact purpose of these files is currently unknown, but their descriptions suggest a possible connection to sign-in functionality or network management. Further investigation is required to confirm their specific role.

The update also hints at potential upcoming features for Windows Studio, a suite of tools designed to improve video call and presentation quality. These features appear to leverage AI to apply various visual effects to the user’s video feed, like watercolor painting, animated cartoons, and illustrated drawings.

Potential new camera effects:

Video looks like a watercolor painting

Video looks like an animated cartoon

Video looks like an illustrated drawing



For reference, here are the current Windows Studio features

Background Blur: Blurs the user's background during video calls for privacy or a cleaner visual presentation.

Eye Contact: Adjusts the user's video feed to create the appearance of direct eye contact even if looking at the screen.

Automatic Framing: Automatically adjusts the camera view to keep the user centered in the frame.

Voice Focus: Reduces background noise and prioritizes the user's voice during calls.

These findings suggest potential future enhancements for both system functionality and user experience within Windows, particularly focused on improving video calls and presentations.