The Surface Duo is expected to launch very soon, and like with Samsung devices, this means the slow leak has become a torrent.

A new collection of pictures by SamsungBloat shows not just the device, but the accessories which we assume it will ship with.

Gallery

The collection includes a stylus, special case for the foldable phone, USB-C charger and what looks like the Surface EarBuds.

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The device will reportedly offer a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft will reportedly set to launch the device as early as this week, with MVPs reportedly invited to an introductory event by Microsoft.