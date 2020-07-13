Samsung is expected to reveal its flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series in August. We already know several details about these upcoming tablets. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 will be available in two screen sizes — 11-inch and 12.4-inch. The smaller version will be called Galaxy Tab S7 while the larger one will be called Galaxy Tab S7+.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to feature a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with QHD resolution and support for HDR10+ with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Today Evan Blass aka evLeaks posted a new picture of the tablet with its accompanied S-Pen and keyboard cover.

Apart from the improved display, the Galaxy Tab S7 series will feature an S Pen, Wi-Fi 6, improved cameras, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, a fingerprint reader, and 25W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The device will come with a massive 10,090mAh battery and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. The Galaxy Tab S7 series is expected to be available three colours— Grey, Blue, Brown.