New features to try in the new Outlook for Windows preview

Microsoft announced the rollout of Gmail support for its Outlook for Windows preview on Tuesday. Nonetheless, support for third-party accounts is not the only thing to try in the new Outlook experience. In its latest blog post announcing the news, the Redmond company also enumerated all the additions to the new Outlook for Windows.

In particular, the new features cover email writing and management, Calendar, and file organization. Here they are:

Email writing and management

Rich editing, spelling, and auto complete suggestions powered by Microsoft Editor.

The ability to send emails with polls to help make decisions quicker. (Work and School accounts only)

Delay the delivery of an email for up to 10 seconds so you have a chance to “undo” sending – always an excellent feature if you have a typo or accidentally forgot someone on an email – or just want to make a few quick changes.

The ability to join a Skype or Teams call directly from the new Outlook for Windows.

The ability to pin important emails to the top of your inbox – helping ensure you don’t forget to follow up on those most important messages.

Calendar

Google calendar support

The ability to add multiple shared calendars

Supporting multiple time zones

Adding daily weather in Calendar view

File organization

The ability to track packages and check in to flights directly from your Inbox.

Reminders about important messages that still need a reply.

Search folders for quick and easy access to all of your emails.

The ability to customize your email density and views.

In addition to these new features, Microsoft shared the details of the other features it will soon introduce to the new Outlook for Windows preview. That includes support for more third-party accounts aside from Gmail.

Numerous visual updates and personalization options so you can create your preferred email experience.

We’re giving our calendar surface a fresh new look with bolder colors and better readability. Whether you’re scanning your day or organizing your month, your calendar will look beautiful.

Support for Yahoo, iCloud and IMAP email accounts.

Offline support so you can get things done and access content even when not connected to the Internet.