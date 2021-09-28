Microsoft has been teasing the new Microsoft Paint for Windows with its new fluent design for some time, and today the updated software is reportedly rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel.

The updated app features more rounded corners and appears to have all new icons, but does still retain the ribbon design for its functions, something which has been removed from the new Windows 11 File Explorer. Another notable improvement is the availability of a dark mode. See Microsoft’s video below:

The updated app is not available to all Insiders yet, but it will presumably hit your PC in short order.