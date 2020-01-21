It has been a week since Microsoft released the Stable version of their new Chromium-based Edge browser.

Now the browser has had its second update, taking it to version 79.0.309.71.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not released a changelog yet, so it is difficult to say what’s new, but we will update this post as soon as more information becomes available.

In the mean time you can download the “Stable” channel of Microsoft Edge browser for Windows in more than 90 languages from Microsoft here. Apple macOS users can download it here.

If you don’t want to install Microsoft Edge manually, you can also wait for it to be installed automatically through future update to Windows 10. Microsoft will roll out this stable version of new Edge to all Windows 10 users over the next several months. And the migration process begins in the coming weeks, starting with a subset of Insiders in the Release Preview ring.

Highlights of the new Edge browser:

Microsoft Edge is now available on all your devices, and automatically syncs your passwords, favorites, and settings.

Microsoft Edge and Bing give you the tools to protect your privacy online.

With brand new features like Collections, and the most comprehensive set of built-in learning and accessibility tools on the web, the new Microsoft Edge was designed to help you get things done.

With the new Microsoft Edge & Bing, you can earn rewards just for searching.

With Internet Explorer mode, enterprise-grade security, and Microsoft Search in Bing, the new Microsoft Edge is the only browser your organization needs.

If you are an enterprise admin, you can download the MSI of Microsoft Edge stable channel here. If you are interested in downloading the beta version of the new Edge, check it out here.

You can learn more about the new Microsoft Edge browser here.