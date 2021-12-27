CES 2022 is starting in a week, which likely explains the flood of leaks of new laptops, the latest being the new Lenovo ThinkPad Z-series for 2022.

Evan Blass leaked two models of the series – a 13 inch and 16-inch version.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 has a 13-inch screen, gold finish, leather back, and protruding Windows Hello camera.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 has a 16-inch screen, the same protruding Windows Hello camera and a brushed metal finish.

It can be assumed that Lenovo will be showing off the laptops at CES 2022 in only a few days time.