We have already seen some great pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and today Evan Blass AKA evLeaks, has posted a new sample, this time of the smartwatch in black.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be launched soon, and the image may give a clue as to the launch date.

Blass notes the next Wednesday 22nd is in July, and as is often the case the date on the display could be the date of the launch.

The photos posted earlier can be seen below.

Like the earlier leaked pictures, they appear to confirm that the bezel is indeed physically rotating, and shows a strong resemblance to the old Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The design can be compared to the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Watch below:

It shows a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons and the markings being removed from the rotating bezel. It is notable that the sensor at the bottom appears identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below: