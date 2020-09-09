Google announces redesigned Google Finance for both desktop and mobile

Google today announced the redesigned Google Finance for both desktop and mobile. The new Google Finance experience will help you easily find stock market data, market trends and relevant news.

You can now create your own “Watchlist” to help you find relevant news, stats and earnings details. You can also add company events and earnings calls directly to your Google Calendar. Google will also display explanations and descriptions of key terms and stats to help you learn as you go. For example, if you hover over “market cap,” you’ll get a definition of the term. Later this year, Microsoft will allow you to create portfolios. The portfolio feature will let you easily track daily gains or losses and review news that is relevant to your portfolio.

The new Google Finance will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Source: Google