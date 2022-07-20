Xbox has announced a new game drop consisting of six new games coming to Game Pass. The games will join other titles already available on the game subscription service, like Garden Story and Solasta: Crown of the Magister.

Xbox has also released new DLC/game updates for Age of Empires IV Season Two: Map Monsters, Astroneer: Rails Update, Minecraft Preview, and Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get the chance to try 12 new games with touch controls through Xbox Cloud Gaming this month, such as Disc Room, Escape Academy, and Spacelines from the Far Out. The tier will also experience new perks: Minecraft: Swamp Dweller’s bundle (July 26), Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume (August 2), and Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle (August 2).

As for the six games coming to Game Pass, members will enjoy the following titles: As Dusk Falls, Watch Dogs 2, Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Inside, and MotoGP 22.

As Dusk Falls

(July 19) Cloud, Console, and PC – Available on day one with Game Pass

Two families are still stuck in the mistakes of the past in this original interactive drama. Watch how their entangled lives revolve around betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience through each choice you will make.

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

(July 21) PC – ID@Xbox

Gamers who want to try strategy games will find a good choice in Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion. Decide whether to play as a Loyalist or Rebel, command a space-faring empire, and experience the battle for galactic supremacy in this standalone RT4X game that offers tactics of real-time strategy and depth of the 4X genre.

Watch Dogs 2

(July 19) Cloud, Console, and PC

You are Marcus Holloway living in the San Francisco Bay Area, the birthplace of the tech revolution. But you are not just any sort of folk in the place; you are a brilliant hacker that needs to launch the Hack of the Century and return the freedom to the people. Do all these things by teaming up with the hacking group Dedsec and taking down the invasive operating system ctOS 2.0 that manipulate citizens on a massive scale.

MotoGP 22

(July 21 ) Cloud, Console, and PC

MotoGP 22 has a lot to offer for fans of motor racing, from 120 riders to over 20 official circuits in the 2022 season. And to let you revisit the MotoGP history, MotoGP 22 offers 70 historical champions for you to try.

Torment: Tides of Numenera

(July 21) Cloud and Console

Experience Earth one billion years in the future to answer the question, “What does one life matter?” Set in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera, you’ll see a different world with hyper-advanced civilizations. Here, you’ll take intellectual stances and make moral decisions that will determine the future and the mark you will leave.

Inside

(July 29) Cloud, Console, and PC – ID@Xbox

This indie adventure game will take you into a dark, narrative-driven platformer with lots of puzzles to handle. Run, swim, hide, and escape death in this dystopic world filled with a moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.