Earlier this week Google announced the availability of Android 11 for various smartphones including Google Pixel devices. After the Android 11 announcement, Google today announced the Android 11 Go edition. The company also detailed the new features coming to Android 11 Go edition. Here’s the list of features that users can expect to see with the upcoming Android 11 Go edition update.

Improving communication, privacy and usability

On Android 11 (Go edition) apps launch 20 percent faster than they did on Android 10 (Go edition), making it easier for you to switch between apps without your phone getting bogged down.

Affordability shouldn’t mean compromising privacy and security, which is why we’ve ensured that Go edition smartphones have access to the same industry-leading privacy protections as any Android device. Android 11 (Go edition) comes with new privacy enhancements that make it easier to control how and when data on your device is shared. With one-time permissions, you can grant an app access to specific sensors like your microphone, camera or location, just in that instance. And if you haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, app permissions will “auto-reset” and you will immediately receive a notification of the change. You can always choose to re-grant the app permissions the next time you open the app.

New app features This year, we’ve also introduced improvements to our suite of apps that were specially designed for entry-level smartphones. For example, Safe Folder is a new feature in Files by Google that protects personal files from being opened or accessed by others by storing them in a 4-digit PIN-encrypted folder.